Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (May 16)

Thanks

Many thanks to all who participated or helped in the organising of our inaugural tractor run on Sunday, May 14. The event was a great success with a large turnout and we are delighted to be able to support such a good cause in SOSAD.

The Blue Jean Country Queen Festival

The Blue Jean Country Queen Festival is fast approaching! It is run by Meath Macra na Feirme and has taken place over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Athboy, Meath since 1987. Offaly Macra secretary Niamh McDonald from the Killoughey club is the county's representative in this year's competition starting on June 2. It is sure to be a great weekend. Contact your club secretary or the festival website at www.bluejeanfest.com/ for more information.

Ferbane/Banagher Macra na Feirme

We are hosting a 5km canal walk on Sunday, May 28 in Shannon Harbour in aid of Embrace Ireland and the Autism Unit in Lumcloon National School. Registration is at 11.30am with the walk starting at 12noon. Entry is €10 with refreshments in the hall afterwards. If interested in coming along to see what Macra is all about, contact our club Chairperson Sarah Jane Egan on 085 1036705.

Tullamore Macra

Tullamore Macra na Feirme. Tullamore Macra are heading to The Well in Moate on Wednesday nights at 7.30pm. All are welcome! If you are interested in coming along please contact Triona by Friday evening. If you are between 17 and 35, live in the Tullamore area and are interested in joining Macra contact Triona on 085 7518048.

Killoughey Macra na Feirme

Many thanks to all who attended our Killer Pool Tournament which was a very enjoyable event. Anyone who is interested in joining us and getting involved in Macra please or check us out on Facebook.

Rahan Macra na Feirme

Are you a 17-35 year old currently seeking a social outlet with loads of offer? Rahan Macra has the solution for you. From sports to drama, agriculture to travel. There is something for everyone. To become a new member or to find out more information, call Peter on 087 7993728 or check us out on Facebook for more information.

Brosna Macra na Feirme

Brosna Macra have great plans for 2017! Brosna Macra takes in the areas of Birr, Shinrone, Brosna, Dunkerrin, Coolderry, Clareen, Kinnitty, Rath and the Fiveally. For more info contact Sinead on 0871150005.



Joining

If you are interested in joining any one of our five Macra na Feirme clubs; Ferbane/Banagher, Killoughey, Rahan, Brosna or Tullamore please check all the clubs out on facebook or go to www.macra.ie.

