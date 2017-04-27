Cattle prices continue to 'kick on'

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has said the cattle trade is 'continuing to kick on' with a base price of €4.05/4.10 for steers and €4.15/4.20 for heifers.

He said some strong prices for bulls have also been offered with a flat R/U price of €4.15/kg. Cows have also improved with €3.65/3.70 for R grade cows and U grades at €3.75.

Angus Woods said feeders selling cattle should push agents and factories hard on price as numbers are very tight and in high demand. He said factories are very concerned about the availability of numbers over the next two months before the grass cattle are available.

The IFA Livestock leader said it is very positive that another boat load of 3,000 cattle set sail for Turkey this week. He said Purcell Bros. has successfully loaded the Atlantic M out of Waterford Port and the ship is now on the way to Turkey. He said this is the first shipment for a contract for 20,000 cattle Purcells Bros. has secured for Turkey.

Angus Woods said he is confident that more Irish exporters will secure more contracts for the Turkish market and the live trade will be active throughout the summer and into next autumn. He said more than 50,000 calves have already been exported this year - a major increase on last year, significantly helped by the reduction in Department charges secured by the IFA.