Offaly farm dealer chosen to promote innovative tractor hitch

Offaly farm machinery dealer, Garahy Tractor Sales, has been chosen to promote a new and innovative ‘ball-and-spoon’ tractor hitch.

It's a key safety feature and mechanism to anchor a towed implement to the tractor in order to guard against upward movement or accidental decoupling when tipping or travelling.

Manufactured in Co. Meath by Dromone Engineering of Oldcastle, the innovative system is said to reduce costs by delivering 90% less hitch wear compared to conventional hook and eye systems.

Other advantages include 35 degrees of movement allowing for safer, shunt-free towing in extreme conditions, long service life thanks to accessible grease points and a ‘perfect fit’ between ball and spoon that delivers "smoother movement and eliminates noisy rattling when towing empty trailers."

The Birr outfit was one of ten leading outlets chosen to promote the system by Fastparts, the parts and components division of farm machinery distributor Farmhand.

Garahy Tractor Sales has been supplied with a working display on which farmers can see how the device operates.

