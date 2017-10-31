Edenderry Tidy Towns to hold annual church gate collection

The committee of Edenderry Tidy Towns are holding their annual Church Gate Collection on Saturday & Sunday, November 18 & 19.

"We look for your continued support so that the committee can continue to make improvements to our town," Secretary Noel Cribbin said.

The AGM of Edenderry Tidy Towns takes place on Thursday, November 9 in Byrnes Lounge for 8.30 pm and all are welcome.

"This has been a particularly busy year for all the members where we upped our efforts with several murals on derelict buildings, new flower planters installed around JKL Street, power hosing and painting of derelict buildings, our Sunday morning litter picks," Cribbin added.

"Whilst our marks were up by 4 points in the national Tidy Towns Competition, we felt the marks did not reflect the huge volume of work carried out by all members," Cribbin commented.

"We were glad our marks went up and that leaves our mark on 282 points which is respectable but it's our aim to break through the 300 mark and then your into the serious end of it."

"There are several categories where we have plenty of room for improvements and we appeal to the public if you have expertise or ideas to share with the committee then please come along and share your thoughts."

"We look forward to the work being completed in and around the Square and the improvements that work will make, and also our Audio App in conjunction with Edenderry Historical committee and the Lions Club is to be launched in the coming weeks."

"It's projects like these that will improve the town and our marks. We thank all the businesses and the people of the area for all their support and we look forward to 2018 and more new projects to get involved in," Cribbin concluded.

