Mass to celebrate Padre Pio scheduled for Edenderry

A mass to celebrate the feast of Padre Pio will take place in St Mary's Church, Edenderry on Monday evening September 25 at 7.30pm.

Padre Pio was a friar, priest, stigmatist, and mystic, now venerated as a saint of the Catholic Church. Many in Edenderry, Offaly and beyond in Ireland have a strong devotion to the Italian who died in 1968.

After the mass in Edenderry, PadrePio's glove will be available for all who wish to be blessed by it.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service.

