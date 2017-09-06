Edenderry gears up for Culture Night 2017

Edenderry will be alive with arts and entertainment on September 22 as the town comes together to celebrate Culture Night 2017.

The following events will take place in the town on the day:



Musical Ensemble

Edenderry Library, 5 - 5.30pm

Suitable for Children

Full Wheelchair Accessibility

Abundant in talent and musicality, come and listen to students from the Eden School of Music as they perform for you.

Double bill of Beauty & The Beast and Punch & Judy

Edenderry Library, 5.30 - 6.30pm

Booking required, call 046 9731028

Suitable for Children

Full Wheelchair Accessibility

McCormick Puppet Theatre presents Beauty & The Beast in one of the greatest love stories for children and their parents alike. Punch & Judy is full of high jinks with Punch minding the baby and the crocodile hungry for sausages?

Uniquely Trad with Edenderry Comhaltas

Edenderry Library, 6.30 - 7.30pm

Suitable for Children

Full Wheelchair Accessibility

Talented local musicians share with you the best of traditional tunes.

Cultural Collisions

O’Connell Square, Edenderry

7.30 – 9pm

Suitable for Children

Full Wheelchair Accessibility

Edenderry like you’ve never seen it before with weird and wonderful chairs dotted around the town square. Envisioned by local artist, Louise O’Brien, this spectacular community arts project encourages you to fill your town square with all manner of chairs.

You are invited to bring your favourite chair, or a chair you have created, or are thinking of making with bits and bobs - an imaginative concoction. Gather in the town square with chairs that are full of memories and stories. Or donate a chair or take part in a chair exchange!

Be part of a unique installation of chairs immersed in music, song, moving image, dance and spoken word. Featuring sonic bog fonics from internationally renowned composer and soundscape artist Anne Cleare. The incredible talents of young musicians involved in Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath and in partnership with Youth Work Ireland (Midlands) and the Edenderry Youth Café will be showcased. And in addition, the students and teachers from the Eden School of Music will animate the evening with their voices and musical instruments.

Find out how you can get involved by following Offaly Arts on Facebook and/or logging on to www.culturenight.ie/offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.