Edenderry girls take part in Ireland’s biggest ever Girl Guide camp

Girl Guides from Edenderry took part in Ireland’s biggest ever international Girl Guide camp, which took place in Rockwell College, Cashel, Co Tipperary from July 30 to August 6, 2017.

The Edenderry Guides were among 1,800 Girl Guides taking part in IGGNITE2017, which attracted Girl Guides from as far away as the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Georgia, the Philippines and St Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as England, Scotland and Finland.

The girls camped under canvas, despite the weather, and took part in a wide range of games and activities designed to help them develop valuable life-skills.

“The girls had a fantastic experience, trying out all sorts of team-building activities as well as enjoying fun and friendship with girls from around the globe,” says IGGNITE2017 Camp Chief Jenny Gannon.

Activities included water obstacle courses, kayaking, horse-riding, building rafts and rockets and playing quidditch, as well as drama, music, body confidence, yoga, meditation and coding workshops.

“There was a serious side to camp too,” says Ms Gannon. “We partnered with Trócaire, Concern, UNICEF and Irish Aid to help the girls learn about the Sustainable Development Goals and how to stand up for refugees and to advocate for gender equality."

“It is hoped that their experience at IGGNITE2017 will ignite their imaginations and a passion to contribute to their local communities. The girls were encouraged to ‘BE’ active, adventurous, unique, inventive, limitless and to be survivors and advocates," Jenny added.

"They explored their potential to make a difference to the world around them at home and overseas by speaking out on issues that concern them and inspiring others to take action too.”

Irish Girl Guides welcomes new members from age 5+ and adult volunteer leaders from age 18+. See www.irishgirlguides.ie for further information or tel: 01 6683898.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.