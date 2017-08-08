Edenderry GAA Club Notes (August 8)

Edenderry GAA Development update

We have recently erected new signs around the club to raise awareness of our NEW 2018 Membership Model. As we move in to complete our new pitches in a few weeks, this model will allow us move to the next phase of the development. Our Committee will be engaging members ahead of the November AGM, to encourage early sign up...'Making it Happen by Giving Something Back!

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic and 1997 Teams Reunion

Edenderry GAA are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Saturday, September 2. Contact any member of the GAA Committee if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team. 3 ball shamble. Also in the Golf Club we are hosting a twenty year (1997) on September 2 also, for the Minor, U21, Junior, Senior Champions. All are welcome to the join the celebrations and to take part in the Golf Classic also.

Condolences to Christy Darby

On behalf of Edenderry GAA we would like to offer our sympathy to the Darby family and Rhode GAA, on the passing of their president Christy Darby. The Championship game against Rhode was called off as a mark of respect and the fixture will be played on Wednesday (August 9) at 7.15pm in O'Connor Park. At Dheis Dé Go Riabh a Ainm Dilis.

Wedding Bells

Congratulation to Edenderry GAA Star Diarmaid Meleady on his marriage to Louise, which happened last weekend. We wish them all the best for the future in their married life.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest club merchandise to suit all age groups, gents and ladies.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and girls who were born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An email service has been setup by Edenderry GAA in conjunction with the PRO role within the club. If you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photos etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.



Update on The Faithful Fields Project

The Faithful Fields Project is now nearing completion. To-date four pitches, two of which are fully flood lit, six dressing rooms, dining area, two upstairs meeting rooms, ball wall and gym, have been completed.

It is hoped that in the next month the relevant bodies will link the site to essential services, which will then allow activity to commence.

The outstanding items for completion are, the Gym fit out, walk way lighting and surfacing, car park surfacing, flood lighting of two pitches and the all-weather training area surface.

To-date €720,000 of the targeted €750,000 local contribution, has been raised and one final push will help, subject to funding from State bodies to complete the above. Donations can be made via The Faithful Fields website http://faithfulfields.com/donate/ or any member of The Faithful Fields Committee.

All work to-date has been completed debt free thanks to the support of Croke Pk, Leinster GAA, Sports Capital Funding, Offaly West Enterprise funding and of course the generous support of the people and business of Offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.