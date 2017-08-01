Hundreds turn out for Edenderry's famous 'Duck Race'

The harbour in Edenderry was packed on Sunday, July 30, for Edenderry Playground's main fundraiser, the 'Duck Race' and its business Duck Derby.

Building on the inaugural Duck Race last year, the committee team of Gillian and Ciara Cribbin brought in more novelty events like a pet farm, cake stalls, water zorbing, music, games and over 15 stall holders and vendors on site.

Also this year there was a "roll the barrel race" between two local pubs, Byrnes and the Long Bar, with the Long Bar getting the bragging rights.

"All in all it was a great day and all enjoyed the day out on the harbour, but like most events there was a lot of work put in by a small committee and great thanks to Gillian, Ciara, Brian Carroll, Ann Rowe, Ann Grehan and Pauline Grennan," Noel Cribbin said.

Noel also thanked the event's main sponsors, Brendan Bergin and PMB, and all 70 local businesses that sponsored a Duck in the business Duck Derby.

On site at 9am on Sunday morning were Ray Dunne, Michael Collins, Sean and Brian O'Reilly to help put the show together, and Cribbin passed on thanks to them as well.

"Also to Michael Ryan, David Cusack and Babs Ford for the use of their equipment, and thanks to Edenderry Red Cross and to the local CE scheme," Noel added.

With health and safety so important on days like this and particularly around water, "the whole day could not have taken place without all the safety fences provided to us by Fechin Daly of Bretland Construction ."

"This was our second year at the Duck Race fundraiser and we hope to build on our two successful days and build this day into an annual event on the calendar for the kids of the town for years to come," treasurer Noel Cribbin concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.