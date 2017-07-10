Edenderry Men's Shed enjoy trip to the Dáil

17 members of Edenderry Men's Shed enjoyed a visit to the Dáil and National Museum last Wednesday, July 5.

First on the agenda was a visit to the newly refurbished National Museum where a few interesting hours were spent browsing through the museum. "Everyone agreed that to see such historical artifacts up close was brilliant and the Old Croghan Man exhibit and his history stole the show," Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin told the Offaly Express.

"We then went next door to the Dáil and a big thanks to Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and her PA Niall for organising the passes and guided tour of the Dáil," Cribbin said. The tour included a visit to both the Seanad and the Dáil, lunch in the canteen where the members met and chatted with both Senators and TDs including Barry Cowen, Charlie Flanagan, Brian Stanley and Danny Healy Rae.

"All were very impressed with the fabulous architecture and the beautiful building that Leinster House is and to get the guided tour and the history of the building and people like De Valera and Michael Collins was fantastic," Cribbin remarked.

The Edenderry Men's Shed is only in its third year and is going from strength to strength. "We are open and available to all and if any club or individual needs help with events or repairs, we are most willing to help out if possible," Noel said.

He also appealed to any men out there that have time on their hands to join the group, saying new members are "most welcome."

They are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly and Noel says "a cup of tea and scone will welcome you on arrival." "Listening to all the members on our day out, it's clear they can't wait for Tuesdays to come around," he added.

The Edenderry Men's Shed is located at the rear of the old railway station opposite the Station House Bar.

Noel Cribbin also told us that as the Men's Shed group prepared to leave last Wednesday morning, the passing of Nida Collins filtered through. He paid a fine tribute to her:

"As with lots of clubs in the town, Nida was a great supporter of the men's shed and was in on several occasions with the lads. All were saddened to hear of her passing at such a young age as she was such a dynamic personality. Nida will be sadly missed by all in Edenderry."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.