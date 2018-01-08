Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 8)

Margaret O'NEILL (née Cahill), Late of Henry Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral will take place in New Jersey on Monday, January 8.

Owen Joseph (Joe) QUINN PC, Barronstown, Dundalk, Louth / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at home from 4pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

Maureen O'Connor, Birr Street, Kilcormac, Offaly / Blackrock, Dublin

Funeral Mass 12 noon on Tuesday 9th January 2018 at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co Offaly. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.