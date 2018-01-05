Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 5)

Vincent Wynter, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private Please.

Julia Weir (née Galvin), 32A O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.

Brenda Quinn (née Doherty), Coniker, Durrow, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation service will take place after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

Fergus Gormley, Ferbane, Offaly / Drimnagh, Dublin

Funeral Mass on Friday (Jan. 5th) at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 12 noon.

James Doolin, Supple Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Ferbane, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Dunshaughlin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michelle Cahalan (née Horan), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Joseph Rigney, Circular Road, Daingean, Offaly / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm with Rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Dean Cobbe, Acontha, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home Acontha, Durrow on Friday afternoon from 3pm until Rosary at 8pm. Private Removal on Saturday to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery, Tullamore.