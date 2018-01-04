Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 4)

Bridie Byrne (née Murphy), New Rd (Bachelor's Walk), Tullamore, Offaly / Lisdowney, Kilkenny

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Teresa Anne Lowbridge (née Ryan), 7 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church Of The Assumption, Tullamore for 12.30 requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Mick McEvoy, Cedar Lawns, Edenderry, Offaly / Broadford, Kildare / Emo, Laois

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Vincent Wynter, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private Please.

Julia Weir (née Galvin), 32A O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.

Brenda Quinn (née Doherty), Coniker, Durrow, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation service will take place after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

Fergus Gormley, Ferbane, Offaly / Drimnagh, Dublin

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons, Funeral Home, Dolphin's Barn on Thursday (Jan. 4th) from 3.30pm until Removal at 5pm to The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (Jan. 5th) at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 12 noon.

James Doolin, Supple Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Ferbane, Offaly

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Kitty, Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at McEntaggarts Funeral Home, Dunshaughin from 4 pm until 7 pm tomorrow Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Dunshaughlin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michelle Cahalan (née Horan), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.