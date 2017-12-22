Offaly deaths and funerals (December 22)

Margaret (Peg) Burke (née Conroy), Tullamore, Offaly / Malahide, Dublin

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Blanche Bagnall (née Wallace), Ballymooney, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday, 22nd Dec., from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral service on Saturday, 23rd, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Geashill Village, burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE SATURDAY MORNING PLEASE. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.





