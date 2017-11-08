Offaly deaths and funeral details (November 8)

Michael (Mikey) Cosgrove, Corolanty, Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St.Marys Church Shinrone and Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery Shinrone.

John Noonan, 50 St Joseph's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday at 11:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

George Johnston, Hillview, Rathcrogue, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ardattin, Carlow / Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday at 12.30pm to St. Finnian’s Church, Kinnitty to arrive for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Eileen Hynes (née O'Brien) Burke Hill, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm. to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Joe Gallagher, Syngefield, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 8, in The Marian Hall, Birr at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Please.

Marie FAHY (née Garahy), Cahertymore, Athenry, Galway / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 8, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass for Marie on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. House private by request. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Western Alzheimers.

Michael (Micky) Cosgrove, Corolanty, Shinrone, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Shinrone.

Christopher Collins, Curragh, Cadamstown, Birr, Offaly / Finglas, Dublin / Termonfeckin, Louth

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty at 10.45am. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Dublin at approx. 3pm.

Teresa (Tessie) Guinan (née Keenan), Bloomfield Drive, Athlone, Westmeath / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her residence (57 Bloomfield Drive) on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

Patricia (Trish) Flattery (née Phelan), Oratory Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until 9pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon until 5pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.