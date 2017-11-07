Offaly deaths and funeral details (November 7)

Ellen Quaid (née Daly) - 125 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Neil Sheehan, Cooldorragh Glebe, Mountbolus, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killoughey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Association of Irish Powerchair Football. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Michael (Mikey) Cosgrove, Corolanty, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home Shinrone from 5pm untill 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St.Marys Church Shinrone and Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery Shinrone.

John Noonan, 50 St Joseph's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday and Tuesday from 7:30pm with Rosary both evenings at 9pm Removal on Wednesday at 11:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

George Johnston, Hillview, Rathcrogue, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ardattin, Carlow / Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12.30pm to St. Finnian’s Church, Kinnitty to arrive for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.

Eileen Hynes (née O'Brien) Burke Hill, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5'oc. to 8'oc. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15'oc.to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45'oc. for Funeral Mass at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Joe Gallagher, Syngefield, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 8th, in The Marian Hall, Birr at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private Please.

Marie FAHY (née Garahy), Cahertymore, Athenry, Galway / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home on Wednesday, 8th November, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass for Marie on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. House private by request. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Western Alzheimers.

Michael (Micky) Cosgrove, Corolanty, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Shinrone.

Christopher Collins, Curragh, Cadamstown, Birr, Offaly / Finglas, Dublin / Termonfeckin, Louth

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5'oc. to 8'oc. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty at 10.45'oc. for Funeral Mass at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Dublin at approx. 3'oc.