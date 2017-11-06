Offaly deaths and funeral details (November 6)

Sr. Kathleen Coyne - Gallen Priory, Ferbane, Offaly / Athenry, Galway

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in the Chapel of Ferbane Nursing Home, Gallen Priory, Ferbane at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gallen Cemetery.

Ellen Quaid (née Daly) - 125 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Neil Sheehan, Cooldorragh Glebe, Mountbolus, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killoughey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Association of Irish Powerchair Football. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Michael (Mikey) Cosgrove, Corolanty, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home Shinrone from 5pm untill 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St.Marys Church Shinrone and Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery Shinrone.