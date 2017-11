Maura Buckley (née Kavanagh), Cloughatanny, Ballycumber, Offaly

Reposing at her brother Eammon’s home (Wilton) on Friday from 3pm. Removal on Saturday to The Church of the Holy Family, Tubber arriving at 10.45am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 11am burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery, Tubber.

House private Saturday morning please.