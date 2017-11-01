Offaly deaths and funeral details (November 1)

Pat Hanley, Derrycoris, Edenderry

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Peter Leonard, Leixlip, Kildare / Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on (Wednesday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on (Thursday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Sarah Hanley (née Kiely), 8 Oldcastle Drive, Deansrath, Clondalkin, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday with removal at 4pm to St Ronan's Church, Deansrath, Clondalkin. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co Offaly at 2pm (approx).