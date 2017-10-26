Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 26)

Colonel Henry (Harry) Crowley, Little Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Killeigh, Offaly



Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

Thomas J Feenane, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home (The Old Library) Birr, on Thursday, October 26, from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Betty McGlynn (née Hickey), Ballygibbon, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Reposing at her home from 6pm this Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.30pm, arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Joseph Lowe, Raheny, Dublin / Killester, Dublin / Clonfanlough, Offaly

Reposing at home in Raheny, Dublin 5 on Thursday 26th October 6-8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday 27th October in Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery, Collinstown Cross, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

