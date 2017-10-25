Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 25)

Eamonn Hickey - Daingean, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Mary Mother of God Church Daingean at 11am. Burial to take place in England.

Phyllis Moran (née Gorman), Kennedy Gardens, Castlebar, Mayo / Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Glenisland Cemetery.

Colonel Henry (Harry) Crowley, Little Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

Thomas J Feenane, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home (The Old Library) Birr, on Thursday, October 26, from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

