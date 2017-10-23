Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 23)

Katie Buckley - Curraghalassa, Ferbane, Offaly



Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Gallen Cemetery.

Mary Searson (née Feighery) - Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, followed by burial in Kilmachunna Cemetery. House private on Monday morning Family flowers only please donations if desired to Offaly Hospice/Palliative Care.

Donal (Daniel) Hogan - 68 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Dunkerrin Cemetery at 12.30pm (approximately).

Eamonn Hickey - Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Mary Mother of God Church Daingean at 11am. Burial to take place in England.

Phyllis Moran (née Gorman), Kennedy Gardens, Castlebar, Mayo / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at The Coady Funeral home on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Glenisland Cemetery.

Aidan Egan, Abbey Court, Clane, Kildare / Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 3pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

