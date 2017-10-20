Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 20)

Maureen Knightly, Parkmeen, Rathangan, Kildare / Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday morning (October 20) at 10am, burial afterwards in Coolegegan Cemetery.

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray), Shinrone, Offaly / Laois

A Memorial Service for Heather Sharma (Murray) will be held in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

William McCreanor, Kilclonfert, Daingean, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Colman's Church, Kilclonfert, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Mary Grennan (née Bucke), Cloughatanny, Clara, Offaly / Broadford, Limerick

Removal on Friday morning (Oct. 20) to the Church of the Holy Family, Tubber for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery.

Derrick Cronin, Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Ballybrit, Galway

Reposing at his home (Greenwood Park, Edenderry.) from 2pm this Thursday and Friday with Rosary each evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

James Doyle, Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin / Blueball, Offaly

Jimmy will repose at his home from 6 until 8pm on Friday. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown / Killiney on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Bridget (Bridie) O'Brien (née Martin), Goldsmiths Lot, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St Carthage Church, Killina, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery.