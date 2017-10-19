Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 19)

Kitty Jennette (née McGuinness), 6 Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Jack) Gleeson, Rathnavogue, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Dunkerrin, for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Eileen Murrin (née Dunne), Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Josephine Lyons, Clara Road, Horseleap, Westmeath/Offaly

Removal afterwards to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Horseleap, arriving for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Knightly, Parkmeen, Rathangan, Kildare / Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Sheila's home on Thursday (October 19) from 12pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (October 20) at 10am, burial afterwards in Coolegegan Cemetery.

Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray), Shinrone, Offaly / Laois

A Memorial Service for Heather Sharma (Murray) will be held in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Shinrone at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

William McCreanor, Kilclonfert, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Colman's Church, Kilclonfert, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Mary Grennan (née Bucke), Cloughatanny, Clara, Offaly / Broadford, Limerick

Reposing at her home on Thursday (Oct. 19) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Oct. 20) to the Church of the Holy Family, Tubber for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery.

Derrick Cronin, Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Ballybrit, Galway

Reposing at his home (Greenwood Park, Edenderry.) from 2pm this Thursday and Friday with Rosary each evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

James Doyle, Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin / Blueball, Offaly

Jimmy will repose at his home from 6 until 8pm on Friday. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown / Killiney on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones, Co Wicklow.