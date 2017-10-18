Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 18)

Frank Bannon, Rhode, Offaly



​Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 18, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Billy) Kelly, 27 Parnell Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Mahon, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Kitty Jennette (née McGuinness), 6 Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Jack) Gleeson, Rathnavogue, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Dunkerrin, for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Eileen Murrin (née Dunne), Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Josephine Lyons, Clara Road, Horseleap, Westmeath/Offaly

Reposing at Nannery's River View Chapel of Rest, Kilbeggan, Wednesday evening from 4.30pm until 6pm. Removal afterwards to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Horseleap, arriving for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Knightly, Parkmeen, Rathangan, Kildare / Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Sheila's home on Thursday (October 19) from 12pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (October 20) at 10am, burial afterwards in Coolegegan Cemetery.