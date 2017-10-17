Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 17)

Frank Bannon, Rhode, Offaly

​Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 4pm Tuesday, October 17, with removal to St Peter's Church, Rhode at 6.30pm, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 18, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Billy) Kelly, 27 Parnell Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John Mahon, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing in Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm until Removal at 5pm to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan, arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Kitty Jennette (née McGuinness), 6 Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Jack) Gleeson, Rathnavogue, Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Dunkerrin, for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.