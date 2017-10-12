Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 12)

Pauline McGarry (née Gleeson) - High Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit. House Private Please.

Pat Cunningham, Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Killina Church, Rahan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Bridget (Brigie) Killian (née Buckley), Clononey Cross, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Walter Hein, Coolfin House, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher, on Sunday (Oct. 15) from 2pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct. 16) at 11am in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm.