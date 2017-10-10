Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 10)

Nancy Tempany (née McGuire) - Barnacoghill, Templeboy, Sligo / Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Templeboy at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, Co. Sligo.

Seamus O'Dea - Glen-Carrick, Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Templemore, Tipperary

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean Flynn - Killane View, Edenderry, Offaly / Enfield, Meath / Palmerstown, Dublin

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Michael Conneely - Wood-Of-O, Tullamore, Offaly / Oranmore, Galway

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wedneday morning to St Francis of Assisi and St Brigid's Church, Ballycommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Dr. John Sazenski - Cloughleigh, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Aglish, Ballingarry at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Pauline McGarry (née Gleeson) - High Street, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit. House Private Please