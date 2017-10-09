Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 9)

Kieran Rafter - Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Freshford, Kilkenny



Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Freshford Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny.

Louisa Auld (née Ferris) - Glasshouse, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly / Cahir, Tipperary

Removal from Maher's Funeral Home on Monday at 12.30 arriving in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Cahir for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcommon cemetery.

Nancy Tempany (née McGuire) - Barnacoghill, Templeboy, Sligo / Clara, Offaly

Removal on Monday to Sweeney's Funeral Home, Dromore West, Co. Sligo. Reposing at the funeral home on Monday from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Templeboy, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, Co. Sligo.

Seamus O'Dea - Glen-Carrick, Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Templemore, Tipperary

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean Flynn - Killane View, Edenderry, Offaly / Enfield, Meath / Palmerstown, Dublin

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Michael Conneely - Wood-Of-O, Tullamore, Offaly / Oranmore, Galway

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wedneday morning to St Francis of Assisi and St Brigid's Church, Ballycommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.