Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 8)

Aubrey Champ - 16 Park Avenue, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Service on Sunday at 1.30pm in St. Catherine's Church, Hop Hill followed by Burial after the Service in St. Catherine's Graveyard, Clonminch, Tullamore.

Kieran Rafter - Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Freshford, Kilkenny

Reposing at his home Killane, Edenderry on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Freshford Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny.

Louisa Auld (née Ferris) - Glasshouse, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly / Cahir, Tipperary

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from Maher's Funeral Home on Monday at 12.30 arriving in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Cahir for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcommon cemetery.

Nancy Tempany (née McGuire) - Barnacoghill, Templeboy, Sligo / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her son Martin's residence Corkhill, Clara, Co. Offaly on Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Monday to Sweeney's Funeral Home, Dromore West, Co. Sligo. Reposing at the funeral home on Monday from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Templeboy, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, Co. Sligo.