Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 5)

Rachel Spain - 1 Corr Na Meala, Hillside, Birr, Offaly



Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst) - Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Helen (Nellie) McCann (née Davis) - Kilurine, Killeigh, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh via Kilurine on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Benjamin (Benny) Mooney - Glasshouse, Shinrone, Offaly / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to St. Kieran's Church of Ireland, Cloughjordan arriving at 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday at 2.30pm and interment afterwards in Modreeney Cemetery.