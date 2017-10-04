Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 4)

Rachel Spain - 1 Corr Na Meala, Hillside, Birr, Offaly



Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Sean Hynes - Beechgrove, Belmont, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning from his home to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Michael Heavey - Toberdaly, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St Peter's Church, Rhode on Wednesday, October 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst) - Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Helen (Nellie) McCann (née Davis) - Kilurine, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Wednesday from 6pm until rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh via Kilurine on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.