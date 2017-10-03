Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 3)

Rachel Spain - 1 Corr Na Meala, Hillside, Birr, Offaly

House is strictly private on Tuesday. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Sean Hynes - Beechgrove, Belmont, Offaly

Sean will repose ah his home in Beechgrove on Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Ss Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Michael Heavey - Toberdaly, Rhode, Offaly

Arriving to St Peter's Church, Rhode, on Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm, via Mount Lucas, and his home in Toberdaly. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mai Nolan (née Bloomer) - Grogan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Manchan's Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Henry Buckley - Radharc na Mara, Dingle, Kerry / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral on Tuesday after 11 am Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dingle to Keelmalkeadar Old Cemetery.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst) - Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.