Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 2)

Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara - Dunkerrin, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Castletown, Laois

Funeral Liturgy and Mass in St. Edmund's (Parish) Church, Castletown on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Miriam Shelley (née McGuire) - Rockford House, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 2 at St Cronan's Church Roscrea at 12 noon. Burial at Kilcomin cemetery.

Michael Heavey - Toberdaly, Rhode, Offaly

Arriving to St Peter's Church, Rhode, on Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm, via Mount Lucas, and his home in Toberdaly. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Nolan - St. Mary's, Drumcar, Louth / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15am to Dunkerrin church to arrive at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery. Reposing in St. Mary's Drumcar Co. Louth until 2pm on Sunday.

Lily Gorman (née Carey) - Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly / Coolderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Brigid's Church Mount Bolus. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Mai Nolan (née Bloomer) - Grogan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Remains reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm, to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, for arrival at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Henry Buckley - Radharc na Mara, Dingle, Kerry / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle Monday evening from 4pm followed by removal 6.15pm to St. Mary's Church, Dingle. Funeral Tuesday after 11 a.m. Mass to Keelmalkeadar Old Cemetery.