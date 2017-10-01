Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 1)

Neville Atkinson - Cangort Cottage, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Service will be held in St. Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan, on Sunday, October 1, at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.

Br. Augustine (Michael) O'Meara - Dunkerrin, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Castletown, Laois

Reposing in the De La Salle Brothers, Monastery Chapel, Castletown, Mountrath, Co. Laois on Sunday evening, October 1 from 4pm with rosary in the chapel at 8pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in St. Edmund's (Parish) Church, Castletown on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Miriam Murray (née Coutanche) - Cloghan Hill, Cloghan, Offaly

Private Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloghan at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Banagher Cemetery. House private please.

Miriam Shelley (née McGuire) - Rockford House, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Removal to St Cronan's Church Roscrea Sunday 1st October arriving at 7pm followed by Funeral Mass Monday, October 2 at 12 noon. Burial at Kilcomin cemetery.

George O'Toole - Rathcobican, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Heavey - Toberdaly, Rhode, Offaly

Arriving to St Peter's Church, Rhode, on Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm, via Mount Lucas, and his home in Toberdaly. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 4 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Oliver Nolan - St. Mary's, Drumcar, Louth / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Reposing at Saint Patrick's funeral home Dunkerrin on Sunday evening from 5.30pm rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15am to Dunkerrin church to arrive at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery. Reposing in St. Mary's Drumcar Co. Louth until 2pm on Sunday.

Lily Gorman (née Carey) - Blueball, Tullamore, Offaly / Coolderry, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Brigid's Church Mount Bolus. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.