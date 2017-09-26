Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 26)

Sean (Jack) Troy - Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny / Clara, Offaly

Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Clara to The Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Tuesday please.

Sr Angela Mooney - Convent of Mercy, Tullamore, Offaly / Raharney, Westmeath

Reposing in the Mercy Convent, Tullamore. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Tuesday, September 26, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Elizabeth (Libby) Lynch (née Curley) - St. Joseph's Villas, Athlone, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of SS Peter & Paulwith burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association.

Noel O'Brien - 28 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 12pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Brigids Church, Clara, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Marie Hughes - The Lawn, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

June McCormack (née Flynn) - Jackie's Cross, Coolderry, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Birr, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to arrive at Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James Bennett - Cooltoran, Portlaoise, Laois / Bracknagh, Offaly

Reposing at his residence Gurteen, Crookedy Rd., Portlaoise on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with Removal at 6:30pm arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.