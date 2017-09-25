Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 25)

Sean (Jack) Troy - Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Ann's home (5 Armstrong Grove, Clara, Co. Offaly) from 7pm on Monday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Clara to The Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Tuesday please.

Nan (Ann Mary) Larkin (née Molloy) - 24 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday from her home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 12.30pm funeral mass. Burial after mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. House Private on Monday morning, please

Hannah (Nan) Hughes (née Prendergast) - Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sr Angela Mooney - Convent of Mercy, Tullamore, Offaly / Raharney, Westmeath

Reposing in the Mercy Convent, Tullamore on Monday, September 25, from 3pm until 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Tuesday, September 26, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Elizabeth (Libby) Lynch (née Curley) - St. Joseph's Villas, Athlone, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter's residence, 14 Arden Vale, Tullamore on Monday until 12 noon. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.45pm to the Church of SS Peter & Paul, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association.

Noel O'Brien - 28 The Green, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 12pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Brigids Church, Clara, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Marie Hughes - The Lawn, Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.