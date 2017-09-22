Offaly deaths and funeral details - September 22

Kathleen Lynam (née Hogan) - Ballincloghan, Rahan

Removal on Friday morning, September 22 to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Friday morning Please

Patsy Daly - Mulhuddart, Dublin / Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown, Clonsilla on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty arriving at 1.30pm approximately.

James Francis McNamee - Ballybrittan, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.

Sr. Joan Molloy

Convent of Mercy, Tullamore & late of Ballyboughlin, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at the Mercy Convent Chapel, Tullamore on Friday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Convent Chapel. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Sean McCarthy

Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his parents home, Clonminch Road, Tullamore, on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.