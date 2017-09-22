Offaly deaths and funeral details - September 22
May they rest in peace
Offaly Deaths and Funerals
Kathleen Lynam (née Hogan) - Ballincloghan, Rahan
Removal on Friday morning, September 22 to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Friday morning Please
Patsy Daly - Mulhuddart, Dublin / Kinnitty, Offaly
Removal to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown, Clonsilla on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty arriving at 1.30pm approximately.
James Francis McNamee - Ballybrittan, Rhode, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.
Sr. Joan Molloy
Convent of Mercy, Tullamore & late of Ballyboughlin, Clara, Offaly
Reposing at the Mercy Convent Chapel, Tullamore on Friday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Convent Chapel. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Sean McCarthy
Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at his parents home, Clonminch Road, Tullamore, on Friday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.