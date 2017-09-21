Offaly deaths and funeral details - September 21

Kathleen Lynam (née Hogan) - Ballincloghan, Rahan

Reposing at her home on Thursday, September 21, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, September 22 to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Friday morning Please

Patsy Daly - Mulhuddart, Dublin / Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening, September 21, from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown, Clonsilla on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty arriving at 1.30pm approximately.

Mary Flanagan (née O'Toole) - 'Edelweiss', Dublin Road, Kildare Town / Rhode, Offaly

Removal on Thursday to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare

James Francis McNamee - Ballybrittan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home this Thursday from noon with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.