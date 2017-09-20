Offaly deaths and funeral details - September 20

Kathleen Lynam (née Hogan) - Ballincloghan, Rahan

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, September 20, from 4pm until 8pm and again on Thursday, September 21, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, September 22 to St. Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Friday morning Please

Patsy Daly - Mulhuddart, Dublin / Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening, September 21, from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown, Clonsilla on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty arriving at 1.30pm approximately.

Mary Flanagan (née O'Toole) - 'Edelweiss', Dublin Road, Kildare Town / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Wednesday, September 20, with Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare

Lena O'Connor (née McGee) - Boveen, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Ita's Church, Coolderry followed by burial afterwards in Ettagh cemetery

Nuala Murray (née Fox) - 6 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Asssumption, Tullamore, on Wednesday at 12pm.