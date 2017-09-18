Offaly deaths and funerals (September 18)

Nuala Murrary (née Fox)

6 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Asssumption, Tullamore, on Wednesday at 12pm. Nuala has kindly donated her remains to medical science. No flowers by request please. House Private

