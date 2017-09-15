Offaly deaths and funerals (September 15)

Paddy Minnock, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / Tullamore, Offaly / Killaloe, Clare

Reposing on Friday from 2pm until 5pm. House strictly private from 5pm. Removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 6pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Johnny) Connor, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Funneral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Clareen. House private please.

Annette Carlos(née Feehan), Ard Grainmhar Lake Rd, Cobh, Cork / Galway / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at her home "Ard Grainmhar" Lake Road, Cobh on this Friday September 15, from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Saturday September 16th at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

Maureen Murphy (née Duke), Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Eileen Keena (née Guihen (Wynne, Barney), Aughincabe, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Ita's residence at Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge from 5pm until 9pm Friday evening. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 16 at 11a.m in St. Kieran's Church, Shannonbridge followed by burial in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

