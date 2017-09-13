Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 13)

Shania McDonagh, Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Paddy Minnock, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / Tullamore, Offaly / Killaloe, Clare

Reposing at 145 Arden View, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm. Reposing again on Friday from 2pm until 5pm. House strictly private from 5pm. Removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 6pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary Theresa Conlon (née Fryday), Fahy, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 7pm this Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal Wednesday at 11.30am arriving to St Peter's Church, Rhode for 12pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.