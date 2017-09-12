Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 12)

Fiona Slattery McDonald, 26 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ann Molloy (née Thornton), Cloncollig, (formerly Sragh), Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Tuesday, September 12, at 12.30pm. Ann has kindly donated her remains to medical research.

Shania McDonagh, Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.