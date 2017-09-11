Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 11)

Tom Moran, Gurtnacranna, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his Home on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm removal afterwards to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, arriving for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by interment in Kilmachunna Cemetery Lusmagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Rwanda Missionaries.

Carmel Danagher, Castletown Cross, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at home on Saturday, open house from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Birr, to arrive at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Patsy Kinahan, Leamonaghan, Ballycumber, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fiona Slattery McDonald, 26 Clonminch Wood, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Monday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Ann Molloy (née Thornton), Cloncollig, (formerly Sragh), Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Tuesday, September 12, at 12.30pm. Ann has kindly donated her remains to medical research.

