Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 8)
SEE MORE HERE
Offaly Deaths
Matilda Kelly (née McHale), 84 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from
Margaret Stynes/Dunne (née Doran),
Removal on Friday morning to St. Josephs Church, Ballinagar, for
Angela Redican, 11 Collins Lane, Tullamore, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with Burial after Mass in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.
Margaret (Maggie) Galvin (née
Removal on Friday at 11.45am arriving St. Peter's Church, Rhode for
James (Jim) Downey, 6 St Kierans Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Athlone, Roscommon
Reposing at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell, on Friday evening from 3.30pm with removal at
Sean Doolan, 9 Taylor's Court, Ballyboden, Dublin / Clara, Offaly
Reposing at his home in Taylor's Court, Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.with rosary at 6.30 p.m. followed by removal to his daughter's home in Kilbride, Clara.