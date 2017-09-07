Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 7)

Antoinette Power (née McCarthy), 40 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly



Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Matilda Kelly (née McHale), 84 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Margaret Stynes/Dunne (née Doran), Ballycue, Geashill, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home in Ballycue, Geashill on Thursday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Josephs Church, Ballinagar, for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Angela Redican, 11 Collins Lane, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with Burial after Mass in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Margaret (Maggie) Galvin (née Leavy), Laurencetown, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Wednesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.45am arriving St. Peter's Church, Rhode for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

James (Jim) Downey, 6 St Kierans Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Athlone, Roscommon

Reposing at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell, on Friday evening from 3.30pm with removal at 5pm to St Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge, arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.