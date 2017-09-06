Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 6)

Antoinette Power (née McCarthy), 40 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Matilda Kelly (née McHale), 84 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.