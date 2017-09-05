Offaly deaths and funerals (Sept 5)

Davy Kavanagh, Kilnabin, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara

Maura Kelleher (née Bradley), Newtownshandrum, Cork / Kilcormac, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 30pm. Funeral afterwards to Newtown new cemetery.

Kathleen Power (née Mc Loughlin), The Bridge, Adrigole, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 5, at 12noon followed by burial in Kilcaskin Cemetery.

Antoinette Power (née McCarthy), 40 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.