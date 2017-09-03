Offaly Deaths and Funeral details (September 3)

Marian Arnold (née Doyle) Ard, Geashill, Offaly



Removal on Sunday to St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill, for 1pm requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please.

Davy Kavanagh, Kilnabin, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm until 9pm and on Monday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara

Maura Kelleher (née Bradley), Newtownshandrum, Cork / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Newtown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 30pm. Funeral afterwards to Newtown new cemetery.